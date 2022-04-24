 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: April 11-15, 2022

  •

April 11-15

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

1108 Cooper Hawk Drive$499,900

436 Walnut St.$375,000

7340 Fish Hatchery Road$270,000

749 N. Pine St.$192,000

248 Pine St.$120,000

525 Edgewood Drive$83,500

Caledonia

6520 Jessica Turn$420,000

6207 Douglas Ave.$300,000

Dover

24312 Peninsula Drive$385,000

2421 Marshall Square$37,350

Mount Pleasant

2718 Green Haze Ave.$540,000

2043 Summerset Drive$369,900

4100 Lathrop Ave.$300,000

405 Green Valley Drive$289,900

1324 Timmie Drive$260,000

39 S Summerset Drive$259,900

3622 Sheridan Road$235,000

920 Prairie Drive$175,000

5217 Cornerstone Way$85,000

Norway

26514 Susie Court$476,000

8731 Hart Drive$449,000

5112 E. Wind Lake Road$235,000

Racine

2709 Rosalind Ave.$230,000

1644 Perry Ave.$230,000

3340 Drexel Ave.$218,000

1254 Hayes Ave.$215,000

721 Green Bay Road$195,000

2904 Ruby Ave.$183,400

1938 Thurston Ave.$180,000

1842 13th St.$165,000

1100 Villa St.$155,000

2312 James Blvd.$150,000

819 Russet St.$150,000

1529 West Blvd.$148,651

1431 W. Lawn Ave.$146,000

3421 Charles St.$145,000

1101 Cleveland Ave.$134,500

2906 Mitchell St.$129,900

1019 De Koven Ave.$125,077

1916 Deane Blvd.$122,000

1619 College Ave.$122,000

1533 Melvin Ave.$120,000

2430 Loraine Ave.$113,000

1709 Flett Ave.$112,325

1901 Mount Pleasant St.$110,000

2513 Bate St.$105,650

1319 Main St.$95,000

3815 Lindermann Drive$92,000

1634 Taylor Ave.$87,000

913 English St.$81,500

516 Park View Drive$80,000

1423 Buchanan St.$70,000

611 Hagerer St.$67,000

1308 Villa St.$55,000

1925 Prospect St.$10,000

Raymond

550 124th St.$300,000

Rochester

517 Fox Knoll Drive$294,000

Union Grove

1305 Vine St.$180,000

Waterford

945 Spyglass Hill$320,000

31064 Lake Pointe Court$305,000

203 Racine St.$260,000

Yorkville

5126 S. Colony Ave.$258,900

