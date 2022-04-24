Property Transfers: April 11-15, 2022

April 11-15
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
1108 Cooper Hawk Drive$499,900
436 Walnut St.$375,000
7340 Fish Hatchery Road$270,000
749 N. Pine St.$192,000
248 Pine St.$120,000
525 Edgewood Drive$83,500
Caledonia
6520 Jessica Turn$420,000
6207 Douglas Ave.$300,000
Dover
24312 Peninsula Drive$385,000
2421 Marshall Square$37,350
Mount Pleasant
2718 Green Haze Ave.$540,000
2043 Summerset Drive$369,900
4100 Lathrop Ave.$300,000
405 Green Valley Drive$289,900
1324 Timmie Drive$260,000
39 S Summerset Drive$259,900
3622 Sheridan Road$235,000
920 Prairie Drive$175,000
5217 Cornerstone Way$85,000
Norway
26514 Susie Court$476,000
8731 Hart Drive$449,000
5112 E. Wind Lake Road$235,000
Racine
2709 Rosalind Ave.$230,000
1644 Perry Ave.$230,000
3340 Drexel Ave.$218,000
1254 Hayes Ave.$215,000
721 Green Bay Road$195,000
2904 Ruby Ave.$183,400
1938 Thurston Ave.$180,000
1842 13th St.$165,000
1100 Villa St.$155,000
2312 James Blvd.$150,000
819 Russet St.$150,000
1529 West Blvd.$148,651
1431 W. Lawn Ave.$146,000
3421 Charles St.$145,000
1101 Cleveland Ave.$134,500
2906 Mitchell St.$129,900
1019 De Koven Ave.$125,077
1916 Deane Blvd.$122,000
1619 College Ave.$122,000
1533 Melvin Ave.$120,000
2430 Loraine Ave.$113,000
1709 Flett Ave.$112,325
1901 Mount Pleasant St.$110,000
2513 Bate St.$105,650
1319 Main St.$95,000
3815 Lindermann Drive$92,000
1634 Taylor Ave.$87,000
913 English St.$81,500
516 Park View Drive$80,000
1423 Buchanan St.$70,000
611 Hagerer St.$67,000
1308 Villa St.$55,000
1925 Prospect St.$10,000
Raymond
550 124th St.$300,000
Rochester
517 Fox Knoll Drive$294,000
Union Grove
1305 Vine St.$180,000
Waterford
945 Spyglass Hill$320,000
31064 Lake Pointe Court$305,000
203 Racine St.$260,000
Yorkville
5126 S. Colony Ave.$258,900