RACINE — The Pro Watercross National Tour returns to North Beach, 100 Kewanee St., Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25.

Pro Watercross is bringing teams from across the country to vie for cash prizes in head-to-head racing and freestyle divisions in the event presented by Real Racine.

Watercross resembles motorcross held on customized personal watercraft. The athletes compete on the very unpredictable Lake Michigan track at speeds of more than 85 miles per hour.

The North Beach races will be held just offshore, south of the The Oasis. Races get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Each racing start features as many as 20 riders simultaneously exploding off the line and barreling toward the first turn.

In addition to the pro and amateur classes, a pro show, featuring freestyle jumps and stunts, is scheduled for 11 a.m. both days.

