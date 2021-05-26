 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro Watercross National Tour
0 comments

Pro Watercross National Tour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pro Watercross photo

A racer speeds across the Lake Michigan water in the 2019 Pro Watercross National Tour near North Beach.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — The Pro Watercross National Tour returns to North Beach, 100 Kewanee St., Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25.

Pro Watercross is bringing teams from across the country to vie for cash prizes in head-to-head racing and freestyle divisions in the event presented by Real Racine.

Watercross resembles motorcross held on customized personal watercraft. The athletes compete on the very unpredictable Lake Michigan track at speeds of more than 85 miles per hour.

The North Beach races will be held just offshore, south of the The Oasis. Races get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Each racing start features as many as 20 riders simultaneously exploding off the line and barreling toward the first turn.

In addition to the pro and amateur classes, a pro show, featuring freestyle jumps and stunts, is scheduled for 11 a.m. both days.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
Listing

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines…

+3
Country Thunder
Listing

Country Thunder

Country Thunder plans to return to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 in a big way: with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing up a four-day lineup as big as a 10-gallon hat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News