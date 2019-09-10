Wednesday's games
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 6:07 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 8:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 9:10 p.m.
