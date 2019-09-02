{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.

