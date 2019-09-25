Today's games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-0) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 10-9), 2:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-11) at San Francisco (Beede 5-10), 2:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 6:10 p.m.
