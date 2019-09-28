{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday’s games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 2:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 2:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-8), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 2:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at Philadelphia (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Walker ), 2:10 p.m.

