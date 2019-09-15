{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 9:07 p.m.

San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 8:40 p.m.

