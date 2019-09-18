{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's games

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 5:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Thursday's games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 6:15 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments