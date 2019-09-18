Thursday's games
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 5:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 11:10 a.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 6:15 p.m.
