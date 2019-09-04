{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 12:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 6:20 p.m.

