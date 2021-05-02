 Skip to main content
Pitching for May 5
Pitching for May 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 2:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 8:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

