AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 7-6), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Jurado 6-7) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 13-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-12) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

