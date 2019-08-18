{{featured_button_text}}

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City (López 1-7) at Baltimore (Means 8-8), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-10) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Texas (Allard 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 8-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-5) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington (Ross 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 6-8) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-9), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 8-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 11-6), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Gallen 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

