AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 8:37 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 6:45 p.m.

