American League
Thursday's games
Cleveland (Clevinger 9-2) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-9), 12:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 14-4), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Texas (Lynn 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
National League
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-3) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-7) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 8:45 p.m.
