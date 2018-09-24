The old place at 1660 Douglas Ave., still stands, but the soul has been taken from its formerly cramped confines. Whatever remains beyond that locked entrance so many people used to pass through is collecting dust and there’s a chill inside even during the height of summer.
Gone is the organized chaos that once comprised the inventory of Devine’s Sporting Goods. Gone is the soda machine with the root beer button that customers were told never to push (more on that later). And gone is the never-to-be-replaced fellowship where guys would congregate daily to talk about anything and everything.
“That’s what made Devine’s Devine’s,” said Dave Douglas, one of the old regulars at the place. “People could go in there and be themselves and there was never any judgment.”
Serving as master of ceremonies for these gatherings was Pat Devine, who took over the place from his father and ran it until his sudden death in 2012. In the six years he’s been gone, things have been so different and Devine’s memory will fade through the years, just as it fades for everyone else.
But Douglas wants to do something about that.
Douglas, one of the old regulars at the place, believes Devine should be remembered beyond that old circle of friends that used to stop in and chew the fat during business hours. That’s why he intends to start a movement to eventually get Devine inducted in the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
Devine meant that much to this community, Douglas believes. And he makes a convincing case.
“This is going to sound hoaky, but the service that Pat gave and the service that his father (Joe) gave for 45 or 50 years, maybe longer, was something that just needs to be recognized,” Douglas said. “It’s something that needs to be cherished. It needs to be put in stone.
“Pat had a lot of influence on the sports in Racine.”
Douglas plans to address this subject Thursday when the family and friends of Devine’s meet for one of their periodic lunches at noon at DeMark’s Bar, 1600 Albert St. His idea should have legs given how fondly this man is remembered by those who knew him.
Devine was legendary with his circle of friends for the easy credit he used to extend to customers, realizing he would be stiffed for payment on occasion. But Devine wanted to see sports in this community flourish and he did what he could to make that happen.
“People would go in there and say, ‘Can we just charge this? Can you hold on to our bill until we have enough money?’ said Steve Brinkman, Devine’s cousin who worked at the store from 1981-85. “It was unbelievable all the people who owed money to the place and most of them would come back and pay. But there were quite a few that stuck us, so to speak.”
Still, Devine’s faith never wavered. He found a way to put uniforms on the backs of the Racine Raiders in the days when they were having financial woes. He was there for the numerous local softball teams when the leagues were flourishing in this town. He was there for Racine Youth Sports. And the Old Timers. And the Small Fry leagues.
And he was there for a kid who just couldn’t come up with the money for a baseball glove or a pair of cleats.
Somehow, something would be worked out with all parties. That was Devine’s mission statement.
“Pat would let money ride and help these guys get through,” Douglas said. “The No. 1 thing about him is that Pat really got it. He knew the big picture.”
Retired St. Catherine’s basketball coach Bob Letsch, who used to frequently shoot the breeze with Devine, the late Owen Evans and whoever else happened to be in the place, recalls a man who loved to do business with his clients on whatever terms that worked.
All those championship teams Letsch coached were dressed in uniforms that came from 1660 Douglas Ave.
“Him and his dad ran this business all those years and took care of the high schools,” Letsch said. “I bought all my uniforms from him. I know John McGuire bought everything over there when he was the A.D.
Jerry McCarthy, another former regular at the place, remembers a man who helped make possible many of the sports teams that achieved their glory on Racine.
“I think there’s a lot of organizations that wouldn’t be around if not for Pat Devine,” McCarthy said. “He gave a lot of people credit when they needed it to get started. He had an old-fashioned way of doing business. He would take people for their word.”
Racine attorney Steve Botzau, who worked at Devine’s in the 1970s, has numerous stories of his former boss’s generosity. On a personal level, he can recall lamenting having to pick up his prom date as a senior at Horlick in 1979 in his divorced mother’s old Ford with the faded paint.
“Pat asked, ‘What are you doing for a car?’ “ Botzau said. “And I said, ‘Well, I’ve got my mom’s old Galaxie 500.’ He said, ‘No, you don’t. You’re taking my Corvette.’ It was a black 1978 Corvette and he gave it to me without any questions asked.”
That was Devine. He wasn’t about asking questions. He was about delivering results.
“I think it’s long overdue that someone like Pat should be in the Hall of Fame,” Botzau said.
Furthermore, the man was a character. And that brings us back to the soda machine with the forbidden root beer button.
“I stopped in with my oldest daughter to get her a pair of basketball shoes,” Douglas said. “My daughter wanted a soda, so I gave her 50 cents to put in the soda machine. Pat said, ‘Don’t push ‘Root Beer.’ “
“So my daughter pushed “Root Beer’ and out came a can of Miller Lite!”
On many levels, Devine deserves to be remembered. And Douglas is about to do what he can to make that happen.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by call calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
