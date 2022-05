RACINE — Downtown Racine is celebrating 18 years of Party on the Pavement. This year's family-friendly street festival is noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on Main and Sixth streets.

The streets will be filled with live music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games.

Party on the Pavement attracts more than 10,000 visitors each year. And it's free.

