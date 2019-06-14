Valedictorian: Daniel Wan Rosli
Salutatorian: Diana Antonio
Academic Excellence Scholarship: Diana Antonio, Juan Antonio, Christina Dressler
Arlo Marie Anderson Scholarship: Samantha Guereca, Rasheed Muhammad, Alexis Talbert
Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Autumn Dobrowski, Marshall Egan Memorial Scholarship, Samantha Guereca
Gateway Promise Scholarship: Jelsyeliz Bonet, Destiny Dunlap, Jayden Gaastra-Torres, Angelia Pelletier, Celese Salas, Emely Aguirre, Brianna Chairez-Deleon, Matthew Cruz, Tejalen Enright-Golden, Jacob Peterson, Areiona McGee
Hamlin University scholarships and grants: Fitzel Ross
Heiser Automotive Scholarship: Jayden Gaastra-Torres
Hallam Family Scholarship: Autumn Dobrowski, Angelica Pelletier
Indiana University Athletic Scholarship: Da’Shaun Brown
Lakeland University Award: Alisa Chavez
Luther College scholarships and grants: Christina Dressler
Marian University scholarships and grants: Juana Antonio, Gemma Dentici, Sommer-Lee Boedecker
Marquette University Scholarships and grants: Samantha Guereca, Alaya Mayfield
Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships and grants: Austin Boley
Shirley Nelson Scholarship: Karla Sanchez
Northern Michigan University scholarships and grants: Diana Antonio
Ohio State University scholarships and grants: Jaylen Boykin-White
Park Hall of Fame Scholarship: Lucero DeLeon, Kevin Leslie
Perkins Family Scholarship: Daniel Gonzalez
Por La Gente Scholarship: Diana Antonio
PPG Scholarship: Diana Antonio, Jayden Gaastra-Torres, Andrew Kennow
Racine Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship: Charlet Hughes, Fitzel Ross
St Norbert College Scholarship: Samantha Guereca
Stanford University scholarships and grants: Daniel Wan Rosli
Technical Excellence Scholarship: Antonio Bernal, Sebastian Delgado, Jayden Gaastra-Torres
Tulane University Athletic Scholarship: Nobal Days
Turn Around Award/Scholarship: Jade Griffin
University of Oregon scholarships: Xavier Golden
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse scholarships and grants: Jade Griffin
University of Wisconsin-Madison scholarships and grants: Dina Assad, Jasmine Colbert, Victoria Jones
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholarships and grants: Estefania Alonso, Lucero DeLeon, Maricela Gudino
University of Wisconsin-Parkside Promise: Jonathan Gonzalez, Alma Alonso-Sandoval
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarships and grants: Mya James, Javier Reyes-Otero
Nick Vaillancourt Memorial Scholarship: Alma Alonzo-Sandoval
Viterbo Athletic Scholarship: Kevin Leslie
Zarne Memorial Grant: Victoria Jones
