Valedictorian: Daniel Wan Rosli

Salutatorian: Diana Antonio

Academic Excellence Scholarship: Diana Antonio, Juan Antonio, Christina Dressler

Arlo Marie Anderson Scholarship: Samantha Guereca, Rasheed Muhammad, Alexis Talbert

Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Autumn Dobrowski, Marshall Egan Memorial Scholarship, Samantha Guereca

Gateway Promise Scholarship: Jelsyeliz Bonet, Destiny Dunlap, Jayden Gaastra-Torres, Angelia Pelletier, Celese Salas, Emely Aguirre, Brianna Chairez-Deleon, Matthew Cruz, Tejalen Enright-Golden, Jacob Peterson, Areiona McGee

Hamlin University scholarships and grants: Fitzel Ross

Heiser Automotive Scholarship: Jayden Gaastra-Torres

Hallam Family Scholarship: Autumn Dobrowski, Angelica Pelletier

Indiana University Athletic Scholarship: Da’Shaun Brown

Lakeland University Award: Alisa Chavez

Luther College scholarships and grants: Christina Dressler

Marian University scholarships and grants: Juana Antonio, Gemma Dentici, Sommer-Lee Boedecker

Marquette University Scholarships and grants: Samantha Guereca, Alaya Mayfield

Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships and grants: Austin Boley

Shirley Nelson Scholarship: Karla Sanchez

Northern Michigan University scholarships and grants: Diana Antonio

Ohio State University scholarships and grants: Jaylen Boykin-White

Park Hall of Fame Scholarship: Lucero DeLeon, Kevin Leslie

Perkins Family Scholarship: Daniel Gonzalez

Por La Gente Scholarship: Diana Antonio

PPG Scholarship: Diana Antonio, Jayden Gaastra-Torres, Andrew Kennow

Racine Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship: Charlet Hughes, Fitzel Ross

St Norbert College Scholarship: Samantha Guereca

Stanford University scholarships and grants: Daniel Wan Rosli

Technical Excellence Scholarship: Antonio Bernal, Sebastian Delgado, Jayden Gaastra-Torres

Tulane University Athletic Scholarship: Nobal Days

Turn Around Award/Scholarship: Jade Griffin

University of Oregon scholarships: Xavier Golden

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse scholarships and grants: Jade Griffin

University of Wisconsin-Madison scholarships and grants: Dina Assad, Jasmine Colbert, Victoria Jones

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholarships and grants: Estefania Alonso, Lucero DeLeon, Maricela Gudino

University of Wisconsin-Parkside Promise: Jonathan Gonzalez, Alma Alonso-Sandoval

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarships and grants: Mya James, Javier Reyes-Otero

Nick Vaillancourt Memorial Scholarship: Alma Alonzo-Sandoval

Viterbo Athletic Scholarship: Kevin Leslie

Zarne Memorial Grant: Victoria Jones

