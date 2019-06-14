RACINE — Candidates for graduation at Park High School are: Samara Acosta-Calzada, Jenici Adrian, Hernan Aguero, Emely Aguirre, Devoni Albritton, Malachi Alexander, Dalajah Allen, Kayleigh Allen, Estefania Alonso, Alma Alonzo-Sandoval, Amanda Ammerman, Jevon Anderson, Alyssa Anderson, Diana Antonio, Juana Antonio, Domenik Appollonio, Julio Arceo, Valerie Arizola, Dina Assad, Evangelina Atilano, Cruzito Avila, Kevin Ayala-Garcia, Tirawann Barker, Christian Barlow, Mayson Battisti, Gabriela Becerra, James Behm, Ardeja Bell, Donaisha Bell, Antonio Bernal, Maleek Bishop, Austin Boley, Jelsyeliz Bonet, Bryce Bowens, Jaylen Boykin-White, Da'shaun Brown , Julia Brown, Jaden Bustamante, Kameron Bustamante, Jaden Byles, Amer Campbell, Woney Caples, Zyiere Carey, Andres Carmona, Brianna Chairez-Deleon, Aaliyah Chambliss, Alisa Chavez, Ernesto Chavez, Paul Churchill, Jasmine Colbert, Conrad Cottingham Jr., Matthew Creuziger, Matthew Cruz, Isiah Culp, Nobal Days, Jose De Santiago, Luis Delacruz, Lucero Deleon, Sebastian Delgado, Andrea Demet, Gemma Dentici, Calvin Dieck, Autumn Dobrowski, Rijko Dragisic, Christina Dressler, Alexia Drollinger, Destiny Dunlap, Peyton Dunn, Gage Emmendorfer, Tejalen Enright-Golden, Adrian Escamilla, Galaxy Eternick, Savannah Fenkl, Adam Fletcher, Jr., Nicole Flores, Justen Folk, Austin Fortier, Jayden Gaastra-Torres, Tyler Gabbey, Jomie Gandy, Nathan Garza, Aliyah George, James Getman, Kamelah Gill, Nyla Girley, Xavier Golden, Gabriel Gonzales, Daniel Gonzalez, Jonathan Gonzalez, Marta Grandberry, Jade Griffin, Maricela Gudino, Samantha Guereca, Angelica Guerra, Mardese Gully, Zahir Hall, Deja Hall, James Hankins, Gavin Hennessy, Isaac Hernandez, Katrina Hernandez, Deyonce Hicks, Jalen Higgins, Maurice Hoard Jr., Cristian Huerta, Charlet Hughes, Mya James, Jordan Jensen, Anthony Johnson, Dairyon Johnson, Megan Johnson, Raeshawne Johnson, Shalan Johnson, Erika Jones, Quentin Jones, Victoria Jones, Adriyanna Juarez, Alexandria Jutley, Andrew Kennow, Darien Kivenas, Brandon Koller, Andrew Kusters, Christopher Lang, Romeo Ledesma, Kevin Leslie, Curtisha Liggins, Lesly Lira, Jediah Love, Armoney Love, Mahkyla Lynch, Annayely Maldonado, Adonis Malone, Direese Manning, Samantha Marcotte, Cameron Marshall, Tanita Marshall, Isaiah Martin, Jennifer Mateo, Caleb Matsen, Brooklyn Mattie, Alaya Mayfield, Alexander Mbise, Leeazsha McCray, Areiona McGee, Austin McGuff, Alexis Medina, Justen Mogren, Dymond Moore, Edy Morales, Enrick Morgan, Natalia Morones, Kalyn Mosby, Pearline Moss, Aquavyon Moye, Rasheed Muhammad, Jonathan Munoz, Kya Neibaur, Destinee Nelson, Angela Norton, Tylee Oakley, Julian Ortega, Brenda Ortiz, Cody Otwaska, Carla Padilla, Gabriella Patino, Angelica Pelletier, Shawn Pelletier, Joel Perez, Jacob Peterson, Tessyanna Powell, Breyonna Price, Jasmine Prochniak, Turner Prochnow, Lauren Prudhom, Teanna Rainer, Jerrico Reyes, Javier Reyes-Otero, Christian Reynoso, Hayden Riley, Giovanni Rivera, Jazmne Robinson, Xzayashae Rockette, Annica Rodriguez, Heaven Rodriguez, Carlos Rojas, Christopher Rose, Fitzel Ross, Daniel Ruiz, Gavin Ruiz, Celese Salas, Grace Salas, Jarrett Sales, Javon Sales, Karla Sanchez, Kelli Schneider, McKenzie Schroud, Shakara Seward, Ian Shannon, Laniya Shelby, Diana Siewert, Shamarea Sims-Davis, Anaya Smith, Griffin Smith, Joseph Smith, Trevor Smith, Jacquelin Soto, Joshua Springer, Connor Storheim, Qavauhghn Streeter, Leslie Tafoya-Tapia, Alexis Talbert, Maxwell Tatro, Nia Taylor, Marley Tejeda, Danaua Tharpe, Iyana Thompson, Mollianne Trieloff, Bredell Tripp, Jada Tye, Eric Villalobos, Jennifer Villalobos-Andrade, Ignacio Villegas, Marko Vukajlovic, Laporsha Walker, Wan Arman, Daniel Wan Rosli, Richard Warren, Taurean White, Teasia White, Cameron Wiggins, Devonte Williams, Dewayne Williams, Elijah Williams, Isaac Wilson, Dylan Woodward and Magali Zuniga.
