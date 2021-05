RACINE — The Over Our Head Players will return to live and in-person productions at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure safe performances. Shows and performance dates have not yet been determined. For updates, go to overourheadplayers.org, follow them on facebook.com/overourheadplayers or join the email list by emailing a request to oohplayers@gmail.com.