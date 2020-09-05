On The Air for Sept. 7

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne, FS2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Brigham Young at Navy, ESPN.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): TBA, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: TBA, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
8 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
