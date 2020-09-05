 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Sept. 7
0 comments

On The Air for Sept. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne, FS2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Brigham Young at Navy, ESPN.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): TBA, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: TBA, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.

8 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News