October Support Groups
Adults on the Spectrum Support Group
For adults with an autism spectrum disorder, 6:30-8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin office, 3720 N. 124th St., Suite O, Wauwatosa. Call 414-988-1260.
Adults with Diabetes Support Group
7-8:30 p.m., third Tuesday (odd months), Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints lower level, 3801 Spring St. Call 262-687-6345.
Al-Anon
Meetings are available daily. Call 262-632-0011.
Every Sunday, People, Places and Things, 8 a.m., Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville).
Every Monday, 9:30-11 a.m., St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington (smoke-free), 262-534-5711; 6 p.m., Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave., 262-634-9902.
Every Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 262-634-9656; Fresh Start, 9:30 a.m. (non-smoking), Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 262-634-4597; Courage to Change, 6 p.m., Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville), non-smoking, 262-886-9611.
Every Wednesday, Listen and Learn, 6 p.m., Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave.; Newcomer, 8 p.m., The Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 262-634-9656; 6 p.m., Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave., 262-634-9902.
Every Thursday, People, Places and Things, 1 p.m., Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville area); Sharing and Caring, 6:15 p.m. Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Conference Room A, 3807 Spring St.; 8 p.m., Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 262-634-9656; 6:30 p.m., St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington, 262-534-5711.
Alateens are welcome to Al-Anon meetings.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Meetings are available daily.
Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave., 10 a.m. Sunday-Saturday; 4:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 8 p.m. Sunday open speaker meeting.
Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave., 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily; 8 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday open speaker meeting.
Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H: 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 7:30 p.m. second Friday open speaker meeting; 10 a.m. Sunday newcomer meeting.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare All Saints, West Professional Building B, 3805B Spring St., Suite LL-20, 8 a.m. Tuesdays. Meetings were formerly held at Wheaton Franciscan Center for Addiction Recovery.
Racine Area Central Office, 3701 Durand Ave., 12:15 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare All Saints, West Professional Building B, 3805B Spring St., lower level-Senior Advantage room, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Meetings were formerly held at Wheaton Franciscan Center for Addiction Recovery.
Meetings are available daily. This is not a complete list of Racine area meetings. Spanish speaking meetings are also available. For information on other meetings, call 262-554-7788.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Groups
Family caregivers are people whose lives are impacted by the needs of a relative due to dementia or other health problems. New attendees should call 262-638-6800 before attending a meeting. For more information, call Marilyn Joyce, 262-833-8764 or e-mail marilyn.joyce@goracine.org, unless otherwise listed.
First Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, formerly known as the Lincoln Lutheran office building, 2000 Domanik Drive (use door on west side of building).
Second Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., Waterford Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. Call Rosemary Christensen, 262-514-2935 or Nancy Meyer, 262-210-4591.
Third Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. (park and enter in back).
Fourth Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Call Suzanne Malestic, 262-767-8313.
Asthma — Take Control
6-8 p.m., for more information and location call 800-499-5736.
Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Parent Support Group
For parents of children with an autism spectrum disorder, 9:30-11:30 a.m., first Thursday, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin office, 3720 N. 124th St., Suite O, Wauwatosa. Call 414-988-1260.
Autism Solution Pieces Support Group
For parents, teachers and professionals to learn and share information for special needs individuals, 6:30-8 p.m., second Tuesday, Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Call Cindy Schultz, 262-639-3041, or go to www.autismsolutionpieces.com.
Battered/Formerly Battered Women Support Group
Call 262-633-3233 for time and location.
Bipolar/Depression Support Group
For adults who experience depression or bipolar disorder, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday, Wheaton Franciscan — All Saints hospital, 1244 Wisconsin Ave. (use 13th Street entrance or entrance off parking ramp and take elevator to basement conference room). Call 262-637-0582.
Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2
For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. Food and share time is 6 p.m. For more information, call Sue Gourdoux, membership chair, at 262-884-8016 or send e-mail to bsmsewi@yahoo.com.
Brain Fitness Club
9:30-11:30 a.m. third Saturday, Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. This group focuses on providing cognitive exercises, education and socialization to elders concerned about their memory. For more information, call Paulette Kissee at 262-595-2387 or go to www.alz.org/sewi.
Brain Injury Support Group
6:30-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehabilitation, 1701 Sharp Road, Waterford. For individuals and their family members who have sustained brain injuries due to trauma, stroke, aneurysm or other neurological incidents. Go to www.lakeviewsystem.com.
Breaking Chains 12-Step Recovery Support Group
6-7 p.m. every Monday, Racine Worship Center, 2000 Thurston Ave. This is not just for those with alcohol or drug addiction issues, but for anyone that needs help dealing with any tough issues.
Breast Cancer Support Group (Keep in Touch)
5:30-7 p.m., third Wednesday, Wheaton Franciscan Cancer Care, 3809 Spring St. Call Rhonda Deneka, cancer navigator, at 262- 687-5077 or email rhonda.deneka@wfhc.org.
Breast Cancer Support Group
6:30-8 p.m., first Tuesday, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Call Susan Kandler, 262-767-6374.
Cancer Support Group
1:30-2:30 p.m., second Monday, Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Renee Milne at 262-948-6437.
Caregiver Support Groups
For more information on these support groups, call Marilyn Joyce at 262-833-8764 or e-mail marilyn.joyce@goracine.org
First Friday support group by telephone, noon-1 p.m.
Second Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Atonement Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. (park and enter in back).
Third Tuesday, 1:30-3 p.m., Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville.
Third Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m., Burlington Senior Center Eppers Room, 209 N. Main St., Burlington.
Phone support group for family caregivers, noon-1 p.m., first Friday. Call 262-833-8762 for call-in information.
Celebrate Recovery
Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m., Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Racine. Call 262-632-2111.
Compassionate Friends Bereavement Support Group
A national support group for adults and siblings who have lost a child, 7 p.m., last Tuesday, Wheaton Franciscan — All Saints hospital lower level, 3801 Spring St. Call Diane Beck, 262-895-4888.
Diabetes Support Group
For adults with insulin/non-insulin dependent diabetes and their family/support persons, 6-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Memorial Hospital of Burlington dining room, 252 McHenry St., Burlington, call Jill Foster, 262-767-6587; 5:30-7 p.m., third Thursday, Aurora Health Center, 8348 Washington Ave., call Barb Rein, 262-948-7085.
Domestic Violence Support Group
Sponsored by the Women’s Resource Center for women who have been or are victims of domestic violence, 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday in Racine. A Burlington area group is also available. Free child care. Call 262-633-3233 or 262- 763-6226 (Burlington) for locations.
Domestic Violence Support Group at Love, Inc.
Call 262-763-6226 for time and location.
Emerge: LGBT Coming Out Support Group
7-8:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main St. Call 262-664-4100.
Entouch
A support group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, 6:30-8 p.m., fourth Tuesday, Riverwood Church, 6919 McHenry St., Burlington. Members are not counselors but people who have experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide and hope to help others. Call 262-758-0886.
Evening Coffee Break
An interfaith Bible study for women, 6:15-7:30 p.m. most Thursdays, Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Call 262-634-0323.
Family and Friends Support Group
For families or friends who have adult loved ones living with mental illness, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday, Wheaton Franciscan-All Saints hospital Horlick Room, 1320 Wisconsin Ave. Call 262-637-0582.
Fibromyalgia Support Group
6-7:30 p.m., third Monday, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Facilitated by Aurora Rehab Services. Call 800-499-5736 or go to http://aurorahealthcare.org.
Food Addiction Support Group
6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Racine. Call 262-632-2111.
Grief Peer Support Group
For children ages 3-18 who suffer the death of someone and parents/caregivers, first Thursday, 6 p.m., Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St. Advance registration required, call 262-634-2391.
Grief Share Support Group
9-11 a.m., Saturdays, Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Racine. Call 262-632-2111.
Grief Support Group
2 p.m. first Thursday, Emmanuel Lutheran Church Pine Room, 725 High St. (lower level). Use entrance off parking lot. Call June Hartog at 262-321-0031 for more information.
Grief Support Group
5 p.m. first Monday and 2 p.m. third Monday, Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Call Ron Hansen at 262-554-6756 or the church office at 262-632-1607.
Hepatitis C Support Group
Third Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Wheaton Franciscan — All Saints hospital Library and Community Resources Center, 3801 Spring St. Call Arlene McEntegart at 262-687-8374 to attend.
La Leche League of Racine
A breast-feeding support group for pregnant women and nursing mothers, 10-11 a.m. second Tuesday, RG Natural Babies, 430 Main St. Babies and toddlers welcome. Call 262-598-9416 or 262-770-0484 before attending for the first time in case of an unforseen cancellation.
Living Beyond Cancer
Support group by Wheaton Franciscan Cancer Care — All Saints helping cancer patients live as healthy as possible during and after cancer treatment. 3:30-5 p.m., second Thursday, All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Call 262-687-5065.
Look Good, Feel Better
Wheaton Franciscan in cooperation with American Cancer Society. Free program for women during cancer treatment that teaches beauty techniques to help combat the appearance-related side effects of treatment. To register, call 800-395-LOOK (5665).
Loss Survivors Support Group
6-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesday through Nov. 24, Piasecki Althaus Family Services Center, 2002 52nd St., Kenosha. A loss survivor is a family member or a friend of a person who died by suicide. Facilitated by Charlie Hansen, a certified grief and loss coach and also a loss survivor. To sign up or for more information please, call 262-605-6722 or email debbie.rueber@kenoshacounty.org. Go to www.kenoshacounty.org.
Low Vision Support Group
A chance to meet and exchange ideas with others with limited vision, 1:30-3 p.m., second Tuesday, United Way, 2000 Domanik Drive. Call 262-639-5288 or 262-637-4055 for more information.
Low Vision Support Group
Second Thursday, Westosha Senior Center, 19200 93rd St. (Highway C), Bristol. The group is led by Arneetrice Ellderman, rehabilitation specialist, Office for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Call 262-891-3436 for more information.
Men’s Life
An interfaith Bible study for men, 6:15-7:30 a.m. most Thursdays, Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Call 262-634-0323.
Morning Coffee Break Interfaith Bible Study
An interfaith women’s Bible study and support group, 9:30-11 a.m., every Thursday, Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Nursery and story hour provided. Call 262-634-0323.
Mothers of Sexually Abused Children
Weekly support group for mothers of children/adolescents who have been sexually abused. For more information, call Terri DeWalt at Sexual Assault Services, 262-619-1634.
Multiple Myeloma Support Group Racine Area
Cancer support group, 7-8:30 p.m., second Monday, All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Patients from all medical groups are welcome. Call 262-687-5065.
Multiple Sclerosis Society — Racine Area Support Group
7 p.m., fourth Tuesday, Racine Christian Reformed Church meeting room, 900 Illinois St. Call David or Mary Frick, 262-886-8599.
Myeloproliferative Disease Support Group
For people with a myeloproliferative disease including essential thrombocytosis, polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. Meetings are held quarterly at First Reformed Church, 7110 Old Spring St. (across from Roma Lodge). For more information, call Marge Blocks at 262-637-4338.
Narcotics Anonymous
7 p.m. every Saturday, St. Paul Baptist Church lower level, 1120 Grand Ave. (side entrance). Call 262-822-1968 for more information.
NAMI Connection
A structured, weekly, recovery support group for adults living with any mental health diagnosis, 11 a.m. every Monday, Nami-Racine office, 2300 DeKoven Ave.; and 2 p.m. every Wednesday, Horlick Room, and 6 p.m., every Thursday, memorial dining room, Wheaton Franciscan — All Saints hospital, 1320 Wisconsin Ave. Call NAMI Racine, 262-637-0582.
NAMI Young Adult Support Group
Peer led group support for young adults ages 18-29 living with any mental health diagnosis, 4:30 p.m., first and third Thursday, Racine Friendship Clubhouse, 2000 17th St. Call 262-637-0582.
Nicotine Anonymous
Open to anyone who wants to stop using tobacco, 5:30-6:30 p.m., every Tuesday, Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Franksville. Call 262-721-8130.
Nicotine Anonymous
Weekly support group based on the 12 Step Recovery Program, every Tuesday, 7-8 p.m., Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Earl Tessin, 847-746-2343.
Osteoporosis Support Group
For adults with osteoporosis/osteopenia and their family members/support person, 6-7:30 p.m., first Monday, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Call 800-499-5736.
Overeaters Anonymous
7-8 p.m., every Monday (Newcomer/STEP), Atonement Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., 414-517-3585.
5-6 p.m., every Thursday (literature reading), Wheaton Franciscan Wisconsin Avenue campus, Horlick room, 1320 Wisconsin Ave., 262-914-4352 or 262-220-6804.
12-Step Recovery Group for compulsive overeaters, anorexics and bulimics, 8:30-10 a.m. every Saturday, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington (use door off parking lot), 262-939-0819, and and 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday, Peace Lutheran Church, 349 Wegge Court, Burlington (use lower level entrance in back), 262-424-6135. For more information, go to www.oa.org.
Parkinson Support Group Racine Area
For people with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and others interested, 2-3:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. (elevator available). Call 262-639-8490 or 800-972-5455.
Peer Education Support Group
For grieving children, teen-agers and families, 5:30-8 p.m., third Thursday, Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. A meal will be provided at 5:45, and peer support begins at 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided for children 2 and under. Registration is required by calling 262-656-9656.
Pink Paddling Power Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group
Alternative exercise and wellness based breast cancer support group. For more information, go to www.ppracine.org.
For more information or for meeting time and place, call 262-687-5065.
Racine Area Home Schoolers
7 p.m., Oct. 19, Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Call 318-537-1013 for more information.
Racine Mothers of Multiples Club
6-8 p.m., Oct. 2, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion family classroom, 3821 Spring St. (lower level). Open to mothers, fathers and siblings of twins, this social/support group discusses educational information available for the rearing, development and encouragement of individuality of multiples as is presented by doctors, educators and parents. Call 262-633-5547.
Recovery for Mental Illness Support Group
A support group for former nervous and mental health patients, 7-8:30 p.m., every first, third and fifth Monday, Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Call Dwayne Block, 262-567-4848.
Resolve of Wisconsin Kenosha/Racine Chapter
A national organization that provides information, advocacy and support to people experiencing infertility. Call 262-521-4590.
Rockstar Legends
Support group for ages 40 and older, 1-3 p.m. first Saturday, LGBT Center, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.
Schizophrenia Support Group
For adults living with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, 10:30 a.m., second Monday, Racine Friendship Clubhouse, 2000 17th St. Call 262-637-0582.
Separated/Divorced Support Group
Second and fourth Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m., St. Edward Parish Center, 1430 Grove Ave. Call 262-636-8040 or 262-822-0082.
Sexual Assault Support Group for Women
Sponsored by Sexual Assault Services for adult women who have been sexually assaulted. Call Terri DeWalt at 262-619-1634 to register.
Sexual Assault Support Group for Women
Support group for women who were sexually abused as children. Call 262-656-3500 for details.
SISTERhood Girls Group
An evidence-based empowerment group for girls ages 10-17 from Racine County, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, SAFE Haven Youth Shelter, 1030 Washington Ave. Dinner is provided. Call 262-412-1784.
So Long Stress Support Group
11 a.m.-noon, second and fourth Thursday, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Cardiovascular Institute, Dr. Howard Short Wellness Center, 3803 Spring St. (fourth floor). The second Thursday of the month is specifically for cardiac patients. The fourth Thursday is open to all individuals. Call 262-687-5236.
Stroke Support Group
5-6 p.m., third Thursday, Dr. Howard Short Research Center in the Cardiovascular Institute at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare — All Saints hospital, 3803 Spring St. (fourth floor). Call 262-687-4581.
Stroke Support Group
Fourth Monday, 10-11:30 a.m., Aurora Medical Center Conference Room E, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Donna Wetzel at 262-948-5756.
Stronghold
A ministry of support and pastoral care to LGBTQ Catholics and Christians of other faith traditions, their family and friends, 6-7 p.m., second Thursday, HOPES Center, 507 Sixth St. (use Cup of Hope entrance). Participants meet for prayer, faith-sharing, dialogue and support in an environment of acceptance, dignity and love. Call Rita Burgess at 262-994-8733 or e-mail stronghold.wisconsin@hotmail.com.
Support Group for Family Members and Friends of Homicide Victims
9 a.m., second Saturday, Aurora Walk-In Facility, 8348 Washington Ave. For more information, call the Victim Witness Office at 262-636-3858 or 800-924-1506.
Teen Talk Support Group
Peer support for high school students dealing with depression, anxiety or bi-polar disorder, 4 p.m., first and third Wednesday, NAMI-Racine County, 2300 DeKoven Ave. No registration is required. Call Lauren Peterson at 262-637-0582.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
Chapter 505, every Monday at Christ Church-United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Weigh-in, 10:30-10:45 a.m., meeting at 10:45 a.m., Marjorie Engaas, 262-639-4061.
Chapter WI 774, every Tuesday at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Private weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., meeting follows, Barbara Presser, 262-633-9404.
Chapter 1126, every Wednesday, Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive. Private weigh-in, 4 p.m., meeting following, Marleen Johnson, 262-632-3313.
Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
A free support group for prostate cancer patients, benign prosthetic hypertrophy patients and their spouse or friend, 5:30-7 p.m., third Thursday, Wheaton Franciscan — All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Call 262-687-5065.
Visions for Tomorrow
For parents or direct caregivers of children living with mental illness, first Tuesday. Call 262-637-0582 for time, location and required registration.
West County Consumer Self-Help Support Group
Self-help support for adults living with mental illness, second Monday, 6:30 p.m., and fourth Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Love Inc., 480 Pine St., Burlington. Call 262-637-0582.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group
7-8:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call 262-767-7185 or 800-499-5736.
