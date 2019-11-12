November Support Groups

Alano Club, 1140 Douglas Ave., 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily; 8 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday open speaker meeting.

Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H: 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 7:30 p.m. second Friday open speaker meeting; 10 a.m. Sunday newcomer meeting.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, West Professional Building B, 3805B Spring St., Suite LL-20, 8 a.m. Tuesdays.

Racine Area Central Office, 3701 Durand Ave., 12:15 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, West Professional Building B, 3805B Spring St., lower level-Senior Advantage room, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Meetings are available daily. This is not a complete list of Racine area meetings. Spanish speaking meetings are also available. For information on other meetings, call 262-554-7788.

Alzheimer’s Association

Caregiver Support Groups

First Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, and second Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave. Call Marilyn Joyce, 262-833-8764 or e-mail Marilyn.joyce@racinecounty.com.

Fourth Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Call Suzanne Malestic, 262-767-8313.

Asthma — Take Control

6-8 p.m., for more information and location call 800-499-5736.

Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Parent Support Group

For parents of children with an autism spectrum disorder, 9:30-11:30 a.m., first Thursday, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin office, 3720 N. 124th St., Suite O, Wauwatosa. Call 414-988-1260.

Autism Solution Pieces

Support Group

For parents, teachers and professionals to learn and share information for special needs individuals, 6:30-8 p.m., second Tuesday, Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave. Call Cindy Schultz, 262-639-3041, or go to www.autismsolutionpieces.com.

Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2

For mothers who have a son or daughter in the Armed Forces, 6:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant. Food and share time is 6 p.m. For more information, call Sue Gourdoux, membership chair, at 262-884-8016 or send e-mail to bsmsewi@yahoo.com.

Brain Injury Support Group

6:30-8:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Lakeview Specialty Hospital & Rehabilitation, 1701 Sharp Road, Waterford. For individuals and their family members who have sustained brain injuries due to trauma, stroke, aneurysm or other neurological incidents. Go to www.lakeviewsystem.com.

Breaking Chains 12-Step Recovery Support Group

6-7 p.m. every Monday, Racine Worship Center, 2000 Thurston Ave. This is not just for those with alcohol or drug addiction issues, but for anyone that needs help dealing with any tough issues.

Breast Cancer Support Group

(Keep in Touch)

5:30-7 p.m., third Wednesday, Ascension All Saints Cancer Care, 3809 Spring St. Call 262-687-5068 to confirm meeting date and time.

Breast Cancer Support Group

5-6:30 p.m., first Monday, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Addresses the fears and adjustments faced by women with breast cancer. Call 262-767-6374.

Cancer Support Group

1:30-2:30 p.m., second Monday, Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Renee Milne at 262-948-6437.

Cancer Support-Prostate

Group — Us Too

A free support group for men (and their spouse or friend) who look for or need information upon learning they have prostate cancer or after receiving their therapy of choice, 5:30-7 p.m., third Thursday, Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Call 262-687-5068 to confirm meeting date and time.

Caring & Sharing Grief Support Group

10 a.m., last Tuesday, Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall Chapel, 21425 Spring St., Union Grove.

6:30 p.m., last Tuesday, Cross Lutheran Church lounge, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington.

Call 262-878-2011 or 262-763-3434.

Celebrate Recovery

A Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind.

6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Caledonia.

7-9 p.m. every Monday, Faith Chapel, 141 Westridge Ave., Burlington.

Compassionate Friends Bereavement Support Group

A national support group for adults and siblings who have lost a child, 7 p.m., last Tuesday, Ascension All Saints Hospital lower level, 3801 Spring St. Call Diane Beck, 262-895-4888.

Domestic Violence Support Group

Sponsored by the Women’s Resource Center for women who have been or are victims of domestic violence, 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday in Racine. A Burlington area group is also available. Free child care. Call 262-633-3233 or 262- 763-6226 (Burlington) for locations.

Domestic Violence Support

Group at Love, Inc.

Call 262-763-6226 for time and location.

Emerge

A support network for families, friends and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, 1-2:30 p.m., third Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Entouch

A support group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, 6:30-8 p.m., fourth Tuesday, Riverwood Church, 6919 McHenry St., Burlington. Members are not counselors but people who have experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide and hope to help others. Call 262-758-0886.

Evening Coffee Break

A community Bible study for women, 6:15-7:30 p.m. most Thursdays, Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Call 262-634-0323.

Family Caregiver Support Groups

For more information on these support groups, call Marilyn Joyce at 262-833-8764 or e-mail marilyn.joyce@racinecounty.com.

First Friday support group by telephone, noon-1 p.m. (see above for call-in instructions).

Second Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. (park and enter in back).

First Tuesday, 1:30-3 p.m., Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville.

Third Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington.

Families to Addiction: Support Group

6-7 p.m. Nov. 12, Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Call 800-499-5736.

Gender Nonconforming/Transgender Support Group

Support groups intended to help those who are transgender, gender nonconforming, questioning or looking for a way to come out. Group One for ages 24 and younger, 6-7 p.m., first Wednesday. Group Two for ages 25 and older, 6-7 p.m. last Wednesday. Groups meet at LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Grief Peer Support Group

For children ages 3-18 who suffer the death of someone and parents/caregivers, first Thursday, 6 p.m., Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St. Advance registration required, call 262-634-2391.

Grief Support Group

2 p.m. first Thursday, Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Ave. Call 262-635-9537 for more information.

Grief Support Group

2 p.m. first and third Monday, Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Call Ron Hansen at 262-554-6756 or the church office at 262-632-1607.

Hepatitis C Support Group

Third Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Ascension All Saints Hospital Library and Community Resources Center, 3801 Spring St. Call Arlene McEntegart at 262-687-8374 to attend.

Lesbian Support Group

A support network for lesbians in all stages of their coming out/being out, 7-8:30 p.m., first and third Thursday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Look Good, Feel Better

Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Held in cooperation with the American Cancer Society. Free program for women during cancer treatment that teaches beauty techniques to help combat the appearance-related side effects of treatment. To register, call 800-395-5665.

Low Vision Support Group

A chance to meet and exchange ideas with others with limited vision, 1:30-3 p.m., second Tuesday, United Way, 2000 Domanik Drive. Call 262-598-0912 or 262-637-4055 for more information.

Low Vision Support Group

Second Thursday, Westosha Senior Center, 19200 93rd St. (Highway C), Bristol. The group is led by Arneetrice Ellderman, rehabilitation specialist, Office for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Call 262-891-3436 for more information.

Men’s Life

A community Bible study for men, 6:15-7:30 p.m. most Thursdays, Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Call 262-634-0323.

Morning Coffee Break

Community Bible Study

A community women’s Bible study and support group, 9:30-11 a.m., every Thursday, Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Nursery and story hour provided. Call 262-634-0323.

Mothers of Sexually Abused Children

Weekly support group for mothers of children/adolescents who have been sexually abused. For more information, call Terri DeWalt at Sexual Assault Services, 262-619-1634.

Multiple Myeloma Support

Group Racine Area

Cancer support group, 7-8:30 p.m., second Monday, Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, 3809 Spring St. Patients from all medical groups are welcome. Call 262-687-5068 to confirm meeting date and time.

Multiple Sclerosis Society — Racine Area Support Group

7 p.m., fourth Tuesday, Racine Christian Reformed Church meeting room, 900 Illinois St. Call David or Mary Frick, 262-886-8599.

Myeloproliferative Disease

Support Group

For people with a myeloproliferative disease including essential thrombocytosis, polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. Meetings are held quarterly at First Reformed Church, 7110 Old Spring St. (across from Roma Lodge). For more information, call Marge Blocks at 262-637-4338.

Narcotics Anonymous

7 p.m. every Saturday, St. Paul Baptist Church lower level, 1120 Grand Ave. (side entrance). Call 262-822-1968 for more information.

Nicotine Anonymous

Open to anyone who wants to stop using tobacco, 5:30-6:30 p.m., every Tuesday, Benjamin House, 4848 Highway H, Caledonia (Franksville area). Call 262-721-8130.

Nicotine Anonymous

Weekly support group based on the 12 Step Recovery Program, every Tuesday, 7-8 p.m., Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Earl Tessin, 847-746-2343.

Overeaters Anonymous

7-8 p.m., every Monday (Newcomer/STEP), Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., 262-989-7826.

5-6 p.m., every Thursday (literature reading), Ascension All Saints Hospital Horlick room, 1320 Wisconsin Ave., 262-989-7826.

12-Step Recovery Group for compulsive overeaters, anorexics and bulimics, 8:30-10 a.m. every Saturday, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington (use door off parking lot), 262-939-0819, and and 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday, Peace Lutheran Church, 349 Wegge Court, Burlington (use lower level entrance in back), 262-424-6135. For more information, go to www.oa.org.

Parkinson Support Group

Racine Area

For people with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and others interested, 2-3:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. (elevator available). Call 262-639-8490 or 800-972-5455.

Peer Education Support Group

For grieving children, teen-agers and families, 5:30-8 p.m., third Thursday, Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. A meal will be provided at 5:45, and peer support begins at 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided for children 2 and under. Registration is required by calling 262-656-9656.

Pink Paddling Power Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group

Alternative exercise and wellness based breast cancer support group. To confirm meeting date and time, call 262-687-5047 or go to www.pppracine.org.

Racine Area Home Schoolers

7-9 p.m., Nov. 18, Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Call 262-632-1462 for more information.

Racine Mothers of Multiples Club

6-8 p.m., Nov. 1, St. Luke’s Health Pavilion family classroom, 3821 Spring St. (lower level). Open to mothers, fathers and siblings of twins, this social/support group discusses educational information available for the rearing, development and encouragement of individuality of multiples as is presented by doctors, educators and parents. Call 262-633-5547.

Recovery International

A support group for former nervous and mental health patients, 3-4:30 p.m., every first and third Monday, Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Call Dwayne Block, 262-567-4848.

Resolve of Wisconsin

Kenosha/Racine Chapter

A national organization that provides information, advocacy and support to people experiencing infertility. Call 262-521-4590.

Rockstar Legends

A social group for people ages 40 and older and identify as LGBT or as an ally, 1-3 p.m. first Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Sexual Assault Support Group for Women

Sponsored by Sexual Assault Services for adult women who have been sexually assaulted. Call Terri DeWalt at 262-619-1634 to register.

Sexual Assault Support Group for Women

Support group for women who were sexually abused as children. Call 262-656-3500 for details.

SISTERhood Girls Group

An evidence-based empowerment group for girls ages 10-17 from Racine County, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, SAFE Haven Youth Shelter, 1030 Washington Ave. Dinner is provided. Call 262-412-1784.

Southshore Red Beacon AIDS Support Group

A program dedicated to being a support group for those affected or afflicted with HIV/AIDS, 7-9 p.m. third Friday, LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave. This is a closed group and people must contact the facilitator at 262-664-4100 before attending.

Stroke Support Group

Fourth Monday, 10-11:30 a.m., Aurora Medical Center Conference Room E, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call Donna Wetzel at 262-948-5756.

Substance Abuse Peer Support Group/AODA

A support group of learning and growing together as peers in recovery from substance abuse, 7-9 p.m. every Saturday, LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Support Group for Family Members and Friends of Homicide Victims

9 a.m., second Saturday, Aurora Walk-In Facility, 8348 Washington Ave. For more information, call the Victim Witness Office at 262-636-3858 or 800-924-1506.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Chapter WI 774, every Tuesday at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Private weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., meeting follows, Barbara Presser, 262-633-9404.

Tuesday Night Men’s Group

7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 26. Hosted by men who have completed the New Warrior Training Adventure Weekend sponsored by the ManKind Project, a nonprofit training and education organization hosting life-changing experiential personal development programs for men. For location information, call 262-909-4692 or go to https://mankindproject.org.

West County Consumer Self-Help Support Group

Self-help support for adults living with mental illness, second Monday, 6:30 p.m., and fourth Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Love Inc., 480 Pine St., Burlington. Call 262-637-0582.

Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group

7-8:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. Call 262-767-7185 or 800-499-5736.