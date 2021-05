North Beach Volleyball

RACINE — Beach volleyball is back for 2021 at the North Beach courts located near the The Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St.

Tournaments will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays or both weekend days throughout the summer.

Spectators are welcome to watch athletes compete on the sand and will have an opportunity to participate in contests and promotions. There is no fee for spectators.

The 2021 tournament dates are:

June 5-6: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball Juniors Qualifier

June 19: EVP Beach Volleyball

June 26: EPIC Volleyball Club

June 27: AVP America/ROX Volleyball Qualifier

July 10: Badger Region Volleyball Beach Qualifier

July 11: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball Juniors Qualifier

July 17: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball Juniors Qualifier

July 24: EPIC Volleyball Club

July 25-26: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball

July 31-Aug. 1: Junior Volleyball Association Beach Championship

Aug. 7-8: Badger Region Volleyball Beach Championship

Beach volleyball players looking to participate in the tournaments can call Real Racine at 262-884-6400.

