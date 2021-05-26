 Skip to main content
Music on the Monument, Saturday Sounds on the Square
MONUMENT SQUARE

Music at Monument Square returns in 2021.

RACINE — Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced by the Racine Downtown Racine Corp. The free concerts by local and regional musicians are from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Here is the full lineup:

Saturday Sounds on the Square

  • June 19 The Stephen Hull Experience (blues/rock)
  • June 26 Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz (jazz)
  • July 10 Earthmother (jam rock)
  • July 17 Bullfrog (rock)
  • July 24 Rocky Rose (contemporary/original)
  • July 31 Mean Jake (classic rock/country blues)
  • Aug. 7  Squad 51 (classic rock)
  • Aug. 14 Mesnard Location (classic rock)
  • Aug. 21 Full Flavor (classic rock/Latin rock)
  • Aug. 28 Fender Benders (classic/guitar rock)

Music on the Monument

  • June 25 — Identity Crisis (rock)
  • July 2 — The Fourcast (acoustic rock)
  • July 9 Touch of Gray (classic rock)
  • July 16 Matthew Haeffel (contemporary/original)
  • July 23 Chicken Grease (funk/R&B)
  • July 30 High Stakes Band (R&B/soul)
  • Aug. 6 Ghosts in the Gravel (acoustic rock)
  • Aug. 13 Nick Ramsey & The Family (poetic hip-hop)
  • Aug. 20 The Jimmy LeRose Band (classic rock)
  • Aug. 27 The Eddie Muniz Project (jazz)

For updated information, go to racinedowntown.com.

