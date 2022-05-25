Music on the Monument, Saturday Sounds on the Square

RACINE — Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced by the Racine Downtown Racine Corp. The free concerts by local and regional musicians are from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Here is the full lineup:
Saturday Sounds on the Square
- June 18 — Stephen Hull Experience
- June 25 — Fashion Show with DJ (G&G Productions)
- July 2 — Lighthouse Brigade of Racine
- July 9 — The Incorruptibles
- July 16 — Stone Theory
- July 23 — Mean Jake
- July 30 — Squad 51
- Aug. 6 — Rust Belt
- Aug. 13 — Rocky Rose
- Aug. 20 — Fender Bender
- Aug. 27 — Family Affair
Music on the Monument
- June 17 — Matthew Haeffel Band
- June 24 — Yves Francois Rocambo Jazz
- July 1 — Fourcast
- July 8 — Chicken Grease
- July 15 — Jimmy LeRose
- July 22 — Stoned Blues Band
- July 29 — High Stakes Band
- Aug. 5 — Ghosts in the Gravel
- Aug. 12 — Touch of Gray
- Aug. 19 — KR Bluegrass
- Aug. 26 — Lake Effect
For updated information, go to racinedowntown.com.