Music at the Zoo lineup announced

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the artist lineup for the second annual Music at the Zoo Concert Series, Friday and Saturday, June 17-18.

Chicago Tribute Anthology kicks off the series on Friday, June 17. The band is “dedicated to performing the music of Chicago. The unique sound that was and is Chicago defined a generation and changed the sound of popular music forever.” Members are veterans of the Chicago-area musical scene and have performed with a long list of national and local artists, including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, the Hat Guys, Flapjacks, Katie Sullivan, Legacy, the Four Man Acoustical Band, Farewell, Deja Groove, Bill Russo and the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Take 5, The Dana Legg Big Band, Woody Herman Orchestra, Fanfare and the Fox Valley Concert Band.

Substitute: Tales From The Who takes the stage on Saturday, June 18. The band is a tribute to The Who, “one of the most pivotal rock bands of any generation,” according to band members. Substitute “brings to life the songs that over the past 50 years have become a vibrant part of music history in the form of smash hits, multiple rock operas and television themes.”

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Individual tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Season tickets cost $50. Go to racinezoo.org/music-zoo.

