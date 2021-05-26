Music at the Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announces the artist lineup for the 2021 concert series.
This includes their 34th annual Animal Crackers concerts along with the debut of Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo concerts.
“After a year of no music, we are back," said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. "We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year. We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the zoo and we want you to join us. These events will be done safely and they will get everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly the music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”
The 2021 season features luminaries in the fields of progressive rock, pop, reggae, children’s music, contemporary jazz and smooth jazz.
Animal Crackers
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.:
- Wednesday, July 21 — Cindy Bradley
- Wednesday, Aug. 4 — Chicago Tribute Anthology
- Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Adam Hawley
- Wednesday, Sept. 1 — The Flat Cats
Animal Crackers Junior
Gates open at 6 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.:
- Friday, July 23 — Ralph's World
- Friday, Aug. 20 — Imagination Movers
Music at the Zoo
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.:
- Friday, Sept. 3 — Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band
- Saturday, Sept. 4 — Dancing Queen (ABBA tribute)
- Sunday, Sept. 5 — Petty Union (Tom Petty tribute)
Tickets
Tickets purchased for concerts in 2020 will be honored in 2021 for Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Junior. For questions, email info@racinezoo.org.
Due to capacity restrictions, there is limited stock so buying tickets early is encouraged. For more information about the artists, shows or to buy tickets, visit racinezoo.org.