Music at the Racine Zoo

“After a year of no music, we are back," said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. "We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year. We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the zoo and we want you to join us. These events will be done safely and they will get everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly the music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”