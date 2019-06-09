Academic Excellence Scholar: Anglie Li, Ellie Olson, Franklin Sperka, Madeline Thorstad
Alverno College scholarships: Ryleigh Provencher
American Legion Post 356/American Legion Auxiliary Post 356 Scholarship: Sydney Bartz, Abigail Lemke, Owen Malinauskas
Arizona State University Leadership Scholarship: Adam Kierzek
Arizona State University President’s Award: Grace Blenker
Army ROTC 3 Year Advance Designee Scholarship: Keegan Godwin
Badger Meter Scholarship: Seth Herb
Bryant and Stratton Athletic Scholarship: Mason Polivka
Carroll University scholarships: Amanda LaGrow, Brenden Shiroda, Tyler Termaat, Abbigail Treuden, Hannah Von Drasek
Carthage College Lincoln Scholarship: Ali Rynders
Citizen’s Bank Warren E. Hansen Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Adam Kierzek
College for Creative Studies Merit Award: Steven Woznicki
Colorado School of Mines President’s Scholarship: Leah Wenzel
Columbia College Dean’s Academic Scholarship: Aidan Miller
Concordia University Regents Scholarship: Brittany Matchett
Delta Dental Scholarship: Cooper Tamblyn
Dorothy Marshall to Honor Charles J. Marshall Frawley Scholarship: Jack Maher
Drake University Presidential Scholarship: Owen Malinauskas
Edgewood College Heritage Scholarship: Hailey Wagner
Edgewood College Spirituality Service Award: Hailey Wagner
GE STAR Award: Evan Slonac
GFWC Muskego Women’s Club Scholarship: Melanie Davis, Kate Jochims
Glenn Davis Award and Scholarship: Robert Christnaum
Inpro Scholarship: Keegan Godwin
Ithaca College L. Hill and A. Newens Scholarship: Jenna Gaglione
Jane Kralj Memorial Scholarship: Mohammad Mirzaei
Jeffrey Wanta Memorial Scholarship: Blake Schultz
Knights of Columbus St. Leonard Council 6648 Scholarship: Melanie Davis, Haile Ketola
Lake Denoon Middle School PTO Respect and Responsibility Scholarship: Abigail Lemke, Jasmine Narine
Lakeview Elementary PTO O’Reilly Family Scholarship: Melissa Brulz, Ellie Olson
Lila Draper Burton Scholarship: Madeline Thorstad
Lillian Osterberg Kranz Memorial Scholarship: Samuel Greenthal
Lindenwood University scholarships: Franklin Bock
Loras College scholarships: Keegan Godwin
Luther College Founder’s Scholarship: Darren Kremer
Marian University scholarships: Samuel Greenthal
Marie Sanborn Memorial Scholarship: Kate Jochims
Marquette University scholarships: Chase Hahne, Kate Jochims, Katie Lederhaus
Matt Gebhard Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Rautmann, Blake Schultz
Metro Swimming Association Memorial Award: Katie Lederhaus
MHS Girls Basketball Senior Scholarship: Mac Kenzi Czarnecki
MHS Gridiron Scholarship: Austin Burke, Benjamin Staniszewski
MHS Lee Jacobi Scholarship: Rebecca Barrett
MHS Spanish National Honor Society Senior Scholarship: Emily Dentice, Paige Henry
Midwest Student Exchange Recipient Scholarship: Erin Brezovar
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Presidential Scholarship: Grace Cotton
Milwaukee School of Engineer scholarships: Seth Herb, Justin Smith
Muskego Athletic Association Harry Udvare Scholarship: Mitchell Kudronowicz, Jenna Turdo
Muskego Lions Club Robert Kreuser/David Salentine Scholarship: Kirsten Henneberry, Savannah Skack, Ryleigh Provencher
Muskego Warriors Youth Baseball Scholarship: Steve Jamroziak, Tyler Termaat
Muskego Women’s Club Scholarship: Jasmine Narine, Blake Schultz
National Honor Society American Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship: Jack Maher, Monica Wiemer
Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church Scholarship: Jenna Kouba
Pagel GraphicArts Scholarship: Grace Cotton
PPG Foundation Scholarship: Madeline Thorstad
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Leadership Award: Jasmine Narine
Sandra Greenlee Scholarship: Maria Pauwels
Savannah College of Art and Design Scholarships: Melanie Davis
St. Leonard Home and School Scholarship: Lauren Saphner
St. Louis University Dependent Tuition Benefit: Payton Loftis
Herb Kohl Student Excellence Scholarship: Jack Maher
St. Norbert College scholarships: Sydney Bartz, Madeline Thorstad
Technical Excellence Scholar: Nicole Kiesler, Milan Stojadinovic
Tuition Exchange Scholarship: Alison Borgealt
United States Air Force ROTC Type II Technical Scholarship: Justin Smith
University of Alabama UA Scholar Scholarship: Madelyn Anderson
University of Iowa National Scholars Award: Cole Janz, Blake Schultz
University of Iowa Wisconsin Access Award: Cole Janz, Blake Schultz
University of Minnesota Baseball Scholarship: Steve Jamroziak
University of Nebraska George Beadle Scholarship: Leo Ponteri
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire scholarships: Rebecca Barrett, Christine Bethke
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse scholarships: Hannah Friesner, Isaac Ozolins
University of Wisconsin-Madison full ride: Evan Slonac
University of Wisconsin-Madison Student Athlete Cheer Book Scholarship: Kirsten Henneberry
University of Wisconsin-Platteville scholarships: Alex Gilmore, Leonard Roecker, Brenden Westover
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointer Payback Scholarship: Cooper Tamblyn
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Scholarship: Molly Bohmann
Viterbo University scholarships: Alison Borgealt
W.R. and Madeline Kerkow Scholarship: Leo Ponteri
Waukesha State Bank Scholarship: Abbigail Treuden
Webster University Gold Scholarship: Erin Brezovar
Whitnall Park Rotary Club Scholarship: Melanie Davis, Kate Jochims
WIAA Scholar Athlete: Kate Jochims
Wieselman Scholarship: Sydney Bartz, Mary Grace Catania, Melanie Davis, Kirsten Henneberry, Gabrielle Kamentz, Casey Kollman, Owen Malinauskas, Cailey Radtke, Savannah Skack, Jenne Turdo
Wind Lake Lions Club Scholarship: Abigail Lemke
Wisconsin Alumni Association-Waukesha County Chapter Scholarship: Emily Dentice
Wisconsin Association of Cheer Cheerleading Scholarship: Kirsten Henneberry
Wisconsin Boosters Polka Scholarship: Keegan Godwin
Wisconsin Elks U.S. Constitution Contest Scholarship: Alex Gilmore
Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association Scholarship: Jenne Gaglione
Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship: Jenna Bishop
