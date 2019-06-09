{{featured_button_text}}

Academic Excellence Scholar: Anglie Li, Ellie Olson, Franklin Sperka, Madeline Thorstad

Alverno College scholarships: Ryleigh Provencher

American Legion Post 356/American Legion Auxiliary Post 356 Scholarship: Sydney Bartz, Abigail Lemke, Owen Malinauskas

Arizona State University Leadership Scholarship: Adam Kierzek

Arizona State University President’s Award: Grace Blenker

Army ROTC 3 Year Advance Designee Scholarship: Keegan Godwin

Badger Meter Scholarship: Seth Herb

Bryant and Stratton Athletic Scholarship: Mason Polivka

Carroll University scholarships: Amanda LaGrow, Brenden Shiroda, Tyler Termaat, Abbigail Treuden, Hannah Von Drasek

Carthage College Lincoln Scholarship: Ali Rynders

Citizen’s Bank Warren E. Hansen Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Adam Kierzek

College for Creative Studies Merit Award: Steven Woznicki

Colorado School of Mines President’s Scholarship: Leah Wenzel

Columbia College Dean’s Academic Scholarship: Aidan Miller

Concordia University Regents Scholarship: Brittany Matchett

Delta Dental Scholarship: Cooper Tamblyn

Dorothy Marshall to Honor Charles J. Marshall Frawley Scholarship: Jack Maher

Drake University Presidential Scholarship: Owen Malinauskas

Edgewood College Heritage Scholarship: Hailey Wagner

Edgewood College Spirituality Service Award: Hailey Wagner

GE STAR Award: Evan Slonac

GFWC Muskego Women’s Club Scholarship: Melanie Davis, Kate Jochims

Glenn Davis Award and Scholarship: Robert Christnaum

Inpro Scholarship: Keegan Godwin

Ithaca College L. Hill and A. Newens Scholarship: Jenna Gaglione

Jane Kralj Memorial Scholarship: Mohammad Mirzaei

Jeffrey Wanta Memorial Scholarship: Blake Schultz

Knights of Columbus St. Leonard Council 6648 Scholarship: Melanie Davis, Haile Ketola

Lake Denoon Middle School PTO Respect and Responsibility Scholarship: Abigail Lemke, Jasmine Narine

Lakeview Elementary PTO O’Reilly Family Scholarship: Melissa Brulz, Ellie Olson

Lila Draper Burton Scholarship: Madeline Thorstad

Lillian Osterberg Kranz Memorial Scholarship: Samuel Greenthal

Lindenwood University scholarships: Franklin Bock

Loras College scholarships: Keegan Godwin

Luther College Founder’s Scholarship: Darren Kremer

Marian University scholarships: Samuel Greenthal

Marie Sanborn Memorial Scholarship: Kate Jochims

Marquette University scholarships: Chase Hahne, Kate Jochims, Katie Lederhaus

Matt Gebhard Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Rautmann, Blake Schultz

Metro Swimming Association Memorial Award: Katie Lederhaus

MHS Girls Basketball Senior Scholarship: Mac Kenzi Czarnecki

MHS Gridiron Scholarship: Austin Burke, Benjamin Staniszewski

MHS Lee Jacobi Scholarship: Rebecca Barrett

MHS Spanish National Honor Society Senior Scholarship: Emily Dentice, Paige Henry

Midwest Student Exchange Recipient Scholarship: Erin Brezovar

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Presidential Scholarship: Grace Cotton

Milwaukee School of Engineer scholarships: Seth Herb, Justin Smith

Muskego Athletic Association Harry Udvare Scholarship: Mitchell Kudronowicz, Jenna Turdo

Muskego Lions Club Robert Kreuser/David Salentine Scholarship: Kirsten Henneberry, Savannah Skack, Ryleigh Provencher

Muskego Warriors Youth Baseball Scholarship: Steve Jamroziak, Tyler Termaat

Muskego Women’s Club Scholarship: Jasmine Narine, Blake Schultz

National Honor Society American Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship: Jack Maher, Monica Wiemer

Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church Scholarship: Jenna Kouba

Pagel GraphicArts Scholarship: Grace Cotton

PPG Foundation Scholarship: Madeline Thorstad

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Leadership Award: Jasmine Narine

Sandra Greenlee Scholarship: Maria Pauwels

Savannah College of Art and Design Scholarships: Melanie Davis

St. Leonard Home and School Scholarship: Lauren Saphner

St. Louis University Dependent Tuition Benefit: Payton Loftis

Herb Kohl Student Excellence Scholarship: Jack Maher

St. Norbert College scholarships: Sydney Bartz, Madeline Thorstad

Technical Excellence Scholar: Nicole Kiesler, Milan Stojadinovic

Tuition Exchange Scholarship: Alison Borgealt

United States Air Force ROTC Type II Technical Scholarship: Justin Smith

University of Alabama UA Scholar Scholarship: Madelyn Anderson

University of Iowa National Scholars Award: Cole Janz, Blake Schultz

University of Iowa Wisconsin Access Award: Cole Janz, Blake Schultz

University of Minnesota Baseball Scholarship: Steve Jamroziak

University of Nebraska George Beadle Scholarship: Leo Ponteri

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire scholarships: Rebecca Barrett, Christine Bethke

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse scholarships: Hannah Friesner, Isaac Ozolins

University of Wisconsin-Madison full ride: Evan Slonac

University of Wisconsin-Madison Student Athlete Cheer Book Scholarship: Kirsten Henneberry

University of Wisconsin-Platteville scholarships: Alex Gilmore, Leonard Roecker, Brenden Westover

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointer Payback Scholarship: Cooper Tamblyn

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Scholarship: Molly Bohmann

Viterbo University scholarships: Alison Borgealt

W.R. and Madeline Kerkow Scholarship: Leo Ponteri

Waukesha State Bank Scholarship: Abbigail Treuden

Webster University Gold Scholarship: Erin Brezovar

Whitnall Park Rotary Club Scholarship: Melanie Davis, Kate Jochims

WIAA Scholar Athlete: Kate Jochims

Wieselman Scholarship: Sydney Bartz, Mary Grace Catania, Melanie Davis, Kirsten Henneberry, Gabrielle Kamentz, Casey Kollman, Owen Malinauskas, Cailey Radtke, Savannah Skack, Jenne Turdo

Wind Lake Lions Club Scholarship: Abigail Lemke

Wisconsin Alumni Association-Waukesha County Chapter Scholarship: Emily Dentice

Wisconsin Association of Cheer Cheerleading Scholarship: Kirsten Henneberry

Wisconsin Boosters Polka Scholarship: Keegan Godwin

Wisconsin Elks U.S. Constitution Contest Scholarship: Alex Gilmore

Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association Scholarship: Jenne Gaglione

Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship: Jenna Bishop

