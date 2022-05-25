Memorial Day Parades

RACINE COUNTY — Memorial Day will be observed in Racine County with these events:

MAY 28

Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade: Village of Sturtevant, 10 a.m. The route is 86th Street to Buckingham Drive to Broadway Drive to 97th Street to Hulda Drive to 95th Street and ending at South Park. Parade entry winners will be presented with an award.

Racine County Veterans Support Expo: Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Veteran support agencies in education, employment, benefits; social event, 3-5 p.m.

MAY 30

Racine Memorial Day Parade: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Washington Avenue and West Boulevard, proceeds north on West Boulevard, north on Osborne Boulevard and ends at Graceland Cemetery. A ceremony follows at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

Wisconsin Veterans Home Parade: Third annual Memorial Day Parade to honor the residents of Wisconsin Veterans Home. Interested participants are asked to meet from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (use the Highway 45 entrance).

Participants are invited to decorate their vehicles with signs thanking the veterans and to wave flags out the windows. The vehicles will leave the fairgrounds about 2 p.m. and travel on highways 11 and C to the grounds of Southern Wisconsin Center and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. The parade will include vehicles from the Kansasville and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments. The parade will pass Boland Hall, Gates Hall and Fairchild Hall, where residents will be outside or watching out the windows. Participants also include the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, motorcycle clubs from Wisconsin and Illinois, vintage car owners and anyone who wants to honor the veterans.

The parade will drive through the adjacent Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, which will be decorated for Memorial Day weekend with 23,000 flags on the graves of fallen heroes. The parade will make a final pass through the Wisconsin Veterans Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0