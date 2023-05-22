RACINE COUNTY — Memorial Day will be observed in Racine County with these events:

May 27-29

Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171, 1027 New St., Union Grove, announced its Memorial Day weekend events. Members will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Post 171 to place flags at cemeteries. Members meet at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 28, in uniform for pilgrimage to the following cemeteries: 8:30 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery; 8:50 a.m., Scotch Settlement Cemetery; 9:10 a.m., Dover Catholic Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., Yorkville Cemetery; 9:50 a.m., Pilgrim and Trinity Lutheran cemeteries; 10:20 a.m., Sylvania Cemetery; 11 a.m., Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. Members meet in uniform on Monday at Post 171 for 9:15 a.m. Memorial Day program at American Legion park, Main Street, Union Grove, followed by procession to Union Grove Memorial Cemetery for honors. Family picnic at Post 171 at 11:30 a.m.

May 28

Wisconsin Veterans Home Program: Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove. A tent will be set up with chairs, however, people may bring their own chair. People are advised to attend early for parking; golf cart escort will be available.

May 29

Racine Memorial Day Parade: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Lindermann Avenue and West Boulevard, proceeds north on West Boulevard, north on Osborne Boulevard and ends at Graceland Cemetery, 3547 Osborne Blvd. A ceremony follows at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. It’s being coordinated by the city and VFW Post 1391. Go to bit.ly/3GiQTp7.

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony: West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave. (entrance off 90th Street), Mount Pleasant, 9:30 a.m. The entrance is off 90th Street.) The public ceremony takes place in the Garden of Valor, located at the north end of the park. The service is scheduled to include musical performances by bagpiper James Melnychuk, a performance of “Taps” by bugler William Gerlach and a singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” by Morgan Kelsey. Members of Sturtevant VFW Post 9948 will present the colors and provide a rifle salute, invocation and benediction. The South Shore Fire Department is scheduled to be on hand to provide a patriotic entryway to the park with one of its aerial trucks. The ceremony also will include a keynote address from historical interpreter David Wiedenkeller and a reading of veterans who have passed over the past year and have been interred at West Lawn Memorial Park. For more information, call West Lawn Memorial Park at 262-886-2400.

Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade: Village of Sturtevant, 10 a.m. The route is 86th Street to Buckingham Drive to Broadway Drive to 97th Street to Hulda Drive to 95th Street and ending at South Park. Parade entry winners will be presented with an award.

Burlington Memorial Day Parade: Parade steps off at 9 a.m. in Downtown Burlington. It begins at Kane Street and proceeds to Milwaukee Avenue and then heading to Echo Veterans Memorial Park. The parade is a group effort involving the American Legion, VFW Post 2823, Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League.

Memorial Day Vehicle Parade for Veterans: The fourth annual Memorial Day Parade to honor the residents of Wisconsin Veterans Home Union Grove will be held on Monday, May 29. Interested participants are asked to meet from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds (use Highway 45 entrance). Participants are invited to decorate their vehicles with signs thanking the veterans, and to wave flags out of their windows. The parade is coordinated by volunteers of the VA in Union Grove.

The vehicles will leave the fairgrounds at approximately 2:15 p.m. and travel on Highway 11 to the grounds of Southern Wisconsin Center and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. The parade will include vehicles from the Kansasville Fire Department and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department. The parade will pass Boland Hall and Fairchild Hall where residents will be outside or watching out of their windows.

The parade will drive through the adjacent Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery which will be decorated for Memorial Day weekend with 23,000 flags on the graves of our fallen heroes. The parade will make a final pass by the Wisconsin Veterans Home to be sure that all the residents are able to watch.

An Honor Guard ceremony will precede the playing of TAPS at approximately 3 p.m. in front of Boland Hall.