Meetings for Thursday, Oct. 18

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m., 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., Rooms 112/114, Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARK AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., closed session, Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., closed session, Conference Room, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE BOARD OF HARBOR COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., closed session, Emily Lee Room, Library, 75 Seventh St.

STURTEVANT SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

