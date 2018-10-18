Meetings for Thursday, Oct. 18
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m., 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.
GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., Rooms 112/114, Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H.
MOUNT PLEASANT PARK AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., closed session, Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., closed session, Conference Room, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE BOARD OF HARBOR COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., closed session, Emily Lee Room, Library, 75 Seventh St.
STURTEVANT SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
