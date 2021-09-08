 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 8
0 Comments
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, Sept. 8

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE BOARD OF PARKS, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83982037857?pwd=TUcrQmVpc3ROQUxhSG5jV3BzTXhJUT09 with Passcode: 691363, via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,83982037857#,,,,*691363# or +13126266799,,83982037857#,,,,*691363# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 839 8203 7857 and Passcode: 691363.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Markets
Listing

Markets

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

Markets
Listing

Markets

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

DEAN'S LIST
Listing

DEAN'S LIST

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News