Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 8

RACINE BOARD OF PARKS, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83982037857?pwd=TUcrQmVpc3ROQUxhSG5jV3BzTXhJUT09 with Passcode: 691363, via iPhone one-tap US: +13017158592,,83982037857#,,,,*691363# or +13126266799,,83982037857#,,,,*691363# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 839 8203 7857 and Passcode: 691363.