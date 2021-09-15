 Skip to main content
Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 15
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 15

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 8 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

