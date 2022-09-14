Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St.

JOINT UNION GROVE AND YORKVILLE FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Station, 700 Main St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., Basement, Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84487080075?pwd=M1JUVGMyekxaYUFpR2F3cStZZnZWZz09 with Meeting ID: 844 8708 0075 and Passcode: 973726, Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 844 8708 0075 and Passcode: 973726 or Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kUxXzqepd, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.