Meetings: Wednesday, Oct. 6
MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT 2022 BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AD-HOC REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via Telephone: 1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 819 1123 0025.

WIND POINT PERSONNEL, FINANCE AND INSURANCE COMMITTEE: 10:30 a.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88388631707?pwd=ZVF0czJibEo5ZVlNanl1T053b1d5Zz09 or Phone Number: 312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 883 8863 1707 and Passcode: 294170.

YORKVILLE BOARD OF APPEALS: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

