MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

UNION GROVE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

