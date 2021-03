Meetings: Wednesday, March 3

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, March 3

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 933 3213 8025, via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 93332138025# or via internet https://zoom.us/j/93332138025, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1 (312) 626-6799 with access code 847 1791 8298, via one-touch telephone tel: 13126266799, 84717918298# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84717918298.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/j/95072641624?pwd=WC9teVdZWVJWeE5tcmFRQnQ3cGxhZz09 with meeting ID 950 7264 1624 and passcode 824191, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WIND POINT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/j/99593640146?pwd=RUVTK3l0YUp5R2RoZHhGaVZQMHJtdz09 or by calling 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 995 9364 0146 and passcode 188187.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0