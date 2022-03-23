 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/83151628140?pwd=cGQ1aGZBSWV2bzlWRkNRN1FYQVZJZz09 or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID: 831 5162 8140 and Passcode: 543693.

