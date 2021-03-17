Meetings: Wednesday, March 17

Meetings scheduled for
Wednesday, March 17
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Room B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONNING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via phone at 1-312-626-6799 with Webinar ID: 983 5518 5137 and Passcode: 782811.
RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/j/93866665055pwd=MU0wS1h3NGhNeG9IWk1VMStDQlpjZz09 Passcode: 838193 or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 938 6666 5055 Passcode: 838193, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD HERITAGE DISTRICT DESIGN COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.