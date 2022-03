Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, March 16

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., join at https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or call in at: 1-872-240-3212, access code: 562-426-325.

