Meetings: Wednesday, June 9
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, June 9

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 9

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Library, 1215 Main St.

RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/95320588903?pwd=clRwaVRxOXNVQTloNTVUaWlYQ0JRdz09 with Passcode: 076121, at iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,95320588903#,,,,*076121# or +13017158592,,95320588903#,,,,*076121# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 953 2058 8903 Passcode: 076121.

