Meetings: Wednesday, July 7

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/96257838863?pwd=NXg5Sm1Uc0k5a0g4clYyVm5uMjhsQT09 with Passcode: 339914, at iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,96257838863#,,,,*339914# or +19292056099,,96257838863#,,,,*339914# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 962 5783 8863 and Passcode: 339914.