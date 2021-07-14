 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings: Wednesday, July 14
0 Comments
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, July 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, July 14

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Library, 1215 Main St.

RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/95331890321?pwd=NTYyRGxEVFV6cFY1V0VpZlVqQ0Qvdz09 with Passcode: 227902, at iPhone one-tap US: +13126266799,,95331890321#,,,,*227902# or +19292056099,,95331890321#,,,,*227902# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 953 3189 0321 and Passcode: 227902.

RACINE BOARD OF PARK, RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES: 5:15 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/97885428601 or via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 978 8542 8601.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Listing

Markets

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News