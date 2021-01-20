Meetings: Wednesday, Jan. 20

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 837 2942 5423, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 83729425423# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83729425423, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 877-309-2073 with access code 901-778-525 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 877-309-2073 with access code 901-778-525 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0