Meetings: Wednesday, Jan. 13

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, Jan. 13

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 922 6840 9479, via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 92268409479# or via internet https://zoom.us/j/92268409479.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 860 1609 6739, via one-touch telephone tel: 13126266799, 86016096739# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86016096739.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT SEWER/WATER COMMISSION: 8 a.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-877-568-4106 with access code 416 796 029 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

