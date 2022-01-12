Meetings: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION : 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82062171037?pwd=dDcrMyt5T2ZXNWlWUE5jWjBIaEFsQT09 with Passcode: 341224, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,82062171037#,,,,*341224# or +13017158592,,82062171037#,,,,*341224# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 820 6217 1037 and Passcode: 341224.