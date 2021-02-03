 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings: Wednesday, Feb. 3
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number: 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code: 833 5197 2370, via one-touch telephone: tel: +13126266799,, 83351972370# or via internet: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83351972370.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number: 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code: 828 6876 3705, via one-touch telephone: tel: 13126266799, 82868763705# or via internet: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82868763705.

RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 12:15 p.m., 1st Floor County Board Room, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News