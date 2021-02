Meetings: Wednesday, Feb. 24

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY : 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 939 5641 8045, via one-touch telephone +16465588656,, 93956418045# or via internet https://zoom.us/j/93956418045 .

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 854 7099 2233, via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 85470992233# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85470992233, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.