MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, Feb. 16

**Meeting schedules, formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

STURTEVANT JOINT VILLAGE BOARD AND CDA MEETING: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

