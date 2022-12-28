Meetings: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
DOVER SPECIAL TOWN MEETING: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.,
Tags
- Committee
- Board Room
- Access Code
- Computer Science
- Software
- Telephony
- Building Industry
- Us
- Building
- Racine
- Id
- Webinar
- Board
- Institutes
- Trustee
- Village Hall
- Zoom
- Burlington
- Municipal Center
- Meeting
- Schedule
- Emergency
- Health
- Subject
- Format
- Courtroom
- Telephone
- Public Safety
- Caledonia
- Commission
- Internet
- Politics
- Closed Session
- Police
- Conference Room
- Norway J7 School District School Board
- Council Chamber
- Council
- Company
- Passcode
- H.323
- Recreation
- Room
- Racine Board
- Telecommunications
- Dial
- Plan
- Town Hall
- Waterford
- Grove
- Personnel
- Work
- Planning
- Heritage
- Design
- Board Member
- Session
- Superintendent
- Franklin Room
- Annex
- Union Grove Municipal Building
- District
- Village
- Hall
- Raymond
- Access
- Roszwn
- Chavez
- Union Grove-yorkville Fire Station
- Service
- Architecture
- Music
- City Planning
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!