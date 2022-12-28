 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

Meetings: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER SPECIAL TOWN MEETING: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.,

